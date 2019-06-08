Fabienne Wohlwend clinches pole position in Misano

Fabienne Wohlwend pipped Jamie Chadwick to pole position after a dominating performance in qualifying.

Wohlwend’s time of 1:33:282 was enough to see her claim the top spot on tomorrow’s race grid in the third round of the W Series.

Her maiden pole in the W Series came after the Liechtensteiner racer flew around the circuit in Misano and her past experience at the Italian track may have helped propel her to pole.

Wohlwend has experience at Misano thanks to her previous history as a driver in the Ferrari Challenge and it shone through as she looked at ease on the track.

Despite Wohlwend’s confident performance, the championship leader Chadwick did run her close and was the first driver to set a flying lap.

However her time wasn’t enough and she slipped down the pecking order before she tried again and set a time of 1:33:327, ensuring she slotted into second place.

Friday’s fastest driver, Miki Koyama, managed to secure sixth position, a vast improvement on her previous qualifying sessions and she’ll be no doubt fighting at the front in the race.

The winner from Zolder, Beitske Visser, clinched third place on the grid with a time of 1:33:438 and will certainly be looking to continue her winning streak as she’ll be looking to push Chadwick and Wohlwend all the way.

Home racer Vicky Piria looked comfortable behind the wheel and looked certain to secure fourth spot with her time of 1:33:981 but was forced to settle for fifth after British racer Alice Powell narrowly beat her time with a 1:33:860.

After impressing during qualifying, Jessica Hawkins didn’t find the same vein of form she had on Friday and slipped to seventeenth during Saturday’s qualifying.

She’ll be sandwiched between Canadian Megan Gilkes in sixteenth and American Shea Holbrook as the midfield battle looks set to be a scorcher and only highlights the competitiveness of the inaugural series.

Both reserve drivers, Sarah Bovy and Vivien Kezthelyi, made it to qualifying making the grid one of nineteen this weekend after Emma Kimilainen was ruled out of this weekend by the health and safety team.

Bovy will start from thirteenth in the race while Kezthelyi will start eleventh after their respectable times in qualifying.

The race from Misano will start at 15:10 BST on Saturday 8 June.