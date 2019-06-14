Jonas Folger ready for Moto2 return

Jonas Folger returns to action this weekend onboard the Petronas Sprinta Moto2 Kalex. Originally, Mattia Pasini was set for his third outing with the Malaysian team, but a training accident ruled Pasini out of the Catalan Grand Prix after sustaining a broken collarbone.

The former Tech 3 Yamaha rider retired from racing action after having been diagnosed with Gilbert’s syndrome. Since his departure from the MotoGP paddock, Folger has joined the Yamaha European test team, helping Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales‘ development with the M1 Yamaha.

The German will compete in three races with the Petronas team, starting this weekend in Catalunya before heading to Assen and his home grand prix in Germany.

Folger replaces Italian Mattia Pasini, who originally stood in to replace the injured Khairul Idham Pawi, but suffered a broken collarbone after a motocross training accident in the week. Pasini had recorded the teams best result in Moto2 at Mugello two weeks prior to the accident.

Speaking ahead of his return to Moto2, Folger said: “I’m really excited to get the chance to be competing again. I can’t wait to get back on a bike and get that racing feeling. PETRONAS Sprinta Racing is an exceptionally professional team in all three categories and I know some of the crew in the Moto2 squad from the past. I’m looking forward to working with them again, especially as I have some good friends there.“

Speaking about the classic Barcelona circuit, Folger continued to say: “I have positive memories of Barcelona as I’ve been on the podium and put in some fast laps there in the past. It’s actually one of my favourite tracks and it suits my riding style well. The Kalex is a really fun bike to ride because the riding style is very similar to what you use in MotoGP. The Triumph engine feels closer to a MotoGP bike, it suits me and I didn’t do badly in testing, so I can’t wait to get going again on it!”

Team manager Razlan Razali also commented on Folger’s return: “It is a fabulous opportunity for PETRONAS Sprinta Racing to engage a rider of the calibre of Jonas Folger for the next three Moto2 races. He will bring an extra element to the team and help push our Moto2 programme along in anticipation of Khairul Idham Pawi’s return later this season.”

Find out how Jonas Folger gets on with his return to the Moto2 class at this weekends Catalan Grand Prix.