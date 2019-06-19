Lowes hoping to bounce back from disastrous Jerez weekend

Round six was one of the worst weekends for Alex Lowes in his World Superbike career, with two non finishes and a fourteenth place in race two.

Lowes was in great form during every free practice session and qualifying, but an unfortunate crash on the last lap of race one due to contact from Jonathan Rea at the final turn, was the start of a weekend to forget for the British rider.

With Lowes out of position for the Superpole and second feature race, and seemingly pushing too hard to make up ground, the Yamaha rider consequently crashed in both races. The 28 year-old remounted in the second race of the day, to score two points from a round where teammate Michael Van Der Mark came away as the top points scorer.

Seeing how well all the Yamaha riders performed and the improvements the team are continuously making, Lowes will be eager to get racing once again: “After a good test in Misano a few weeks ago, and with speed we showed in Jerez, I’m looking forward to getting back on track this weekend. We didn’t get the results we were hoping for in Jerez, but rather than going into Misano looking to make amends, I’m going to stick to the working process with my guys that has worked so well for us all year.”

“We showed we had the pace to challenge for the podium in Jerez, so we know we can do the same this weekend in Misano. It’s always a great atmosphere when you race in Italy and, unlike the test, this weekend looks like it’s going to be a scorcher!”

Lowes will be looking to rediscover his early season form, and regain some consistency at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The gap between the two teammates stands at 46 points after Jerez, and Lowes will need a strong round if he is to make ground on the Dutchman.