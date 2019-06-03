Danilo Petrucci has thanked Andrea Dovizioso for helping him over the winter after securing his maiden MotoGP win at Mugello.

Petrucci battled Dovizioso and Marc Marquez throughout Sunday’s race. The Italian forced his way by both riders on the final lap and didn’t look back. Petrucci crossed the line +0.043s clear of Marquez to take an emotional victory.

Speaking about his first-ever win, Petrucci said:

“I really wanted this victory and when I realized the pace at the front wasn’t too fierce and I was able to manage my rhythm in the leading group, I told myself it was the right time to go for it. I tried to control the race by staying in the lead to avoid the risk of losing too many positions in the battle, dictating the pace to preserve the energies and the tyres for the final rush. I worried about the slipstream as we entered the final lap, but I managed to brake really deep and find a small gap between Andrea and Marc to retake the lead, then I simply pushed as hard as I could until the checkered flag.

“A good chunk of this win came thanks to Andrea, who took me under his wing this winter and gave so many precious tips. Now we’ll keep fighting together for the championship.”

Petrucci’s victory continues Ducati’s dominance at Mugello. The Italian outfit have now their home race three years running, with three different riders. Dovizioso was successful in 2017, whilst Jorge Lorenzo secured his first Ducati win last season.

Victory moves Petrucci up to fourth in the championship. He is only six points behind Alex Rins in third, and has a 10-point advantage over Valentino Rossi.

What’s Next for Petrucci?

Round seven of the 2019 season takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya on 14-16 June 2019. Both Dovizioso and Lorenzo made it back-to-back victories after winning at Mugello – Petrucci will hope to do the same.