PREVIEW: 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship set to race North-East track of Croft

It’s nearly time for the Ginetta Juniors to head up north, for rounds eight and nine of the championship as it takes on Croft Circuit on the 15/16 of June.

At Thruxton Will Martin took a victory by over a staggering six seconds in race one followed by Zak O’Sullivan, who will be one to watch. Third in race one was Ethan Hawkey. In race two James Hedley was back on top form, O’Sulivan proved his consistency and came in second again. Richardson Racings Casper Stevenson took his first overall podium position of third.

Thruxton Elite Motorsports’ James Hedley sits at the top of the points table with 220 points. Behind him is top rookie and second place holder Zak O’Sullivan with 177 points. Completing the top three on the points table is Richardson Racings James Taylor.

The Championship Standings currently look like this:

Place Name Team Points Thruxton Race One Thruxton Race Two Championship Total 1 James Hedley Elite Motorsport 24 35 220 2 Zak O’Sullivan (R) Douglas Motorsport 30 31 177 3 James Taylor Richardson Racing 6 9 134 4 Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 20 20 120 5 Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 18 5 115 6 Tom Emson Elite Motorsport 16 16 104 7 Theo Edgerton (R) TCR 7 12 102 8 Will Martin Richardson Racing 35 0 91 9 Josh Rattican (R) R-Racing With In2Racing 14 14 90 10 Ethan Hawkey TCR 26 22 88 11 Casper Stevenson (R) Richardson Racing 11 26 82 12 Harry Dyson Premiership Academy Racing 12 10 60 13 Joel Pearson (R) Elite Motorsport 10 11 57 14 Frankie Taylor (R) SVG Racing 9 2 41 15 Daniel Gale (R) TCR 5 7 37 16 Roman Bilinski (R) Alastair Rushforth Motorsport 8 18 33 17 Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy Racing 3 3 32 18 Haytham Qarajouli (R) TCR 1 8 30 19 Charlie McLeod (R) Premiership Academy Racing 0 4 8 20 Freddie Tomlinson (R) Douglas Motorsport 0 6 24 21 Will Rochford (R) TCR 4 0 20 22 Bailey Voisin (R) Douglas Motorsport 2 1 20 23 Ben Kasperczak (R) BK Racing 0 0 16 24 Molly Dodd (R) Premiership Academy Racing 0 0 11 25 Ethan Brooks (R) TCR 0 0 3

The rookie top three is O’Sullivan, Douglas Motorsport leading followed by TCRs Theo Edgerton. Third is taken by Josh Rattican, R-Racing with In2Racing.

Ethan Brooks sits last on the table having missed Thruxton due to GCSEs taking priority and because so far this season he has not had the best of luck.

Molly Dodd, Premiership Academy Racing, failed to pick up any points at Thrutxon and has not had a brilliant start to the season. Teammates Charlie McLeod, Ben O’Hare and Harry Dyson are spread throughout the pack ranging from twelfth to fourteenth.

Roman Bilinski left In2Racing ahead of Thruxton to run with Alastair Rushforth Motorsport. Similarly, Ben Kasperczak is no longer being housed with In2 but now with BK Racing.

Many of the Juniors have been testing ahead of Croft, with every race they are getting more and more experienced. In the Ginetta Junior Championship gaining experience in a very competitive grid is and publicity is a key takeaway for the youngsters.

The North Yorkshire circuit has just been resurfaced and is faster than ever, this is a Ginetta Junior Round you do not want to miss!

