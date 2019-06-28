PREVIEW: 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship – Oulton Park

The Ginetta Junior championship fires back in to action this weekend at Oulton Park after a shortened weekend for competitors at Croft which saw round nine of the championship cancelled and set to be rescheduled at a future race.

At Croft Will Martin and Richardson Racing, took the top step of the podium with his second victory of the season so far. Championship leader James Hedley was the man to beat; he went on to take second despite having dropped down to fourth at one point in the race. This was Hedleys seventh podium finish out of eight this year. Rookie Casper Stevenson rounded out the top three with third overall and the up of the rookie podium.

The rookie podium was finished by TCRs Theo Edgerton and Douglas Motorsports Zak O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan is Hedleys biggest rival currently, in the championship being sixty one points behind him; the rivalry is producing some top notch racing.

Ben Kasperczak has not had an easy start to the season but things are starting to look him. Kasperczak took his best finish of tenth at Croft; which is made even more impressive due to the fact he started on the grid in nineteenth. Lorcan Hanafin had a disappointing qualifying position of twenty-fifth but climbed his was back through the grid to take an impressive thirteenth place finish.

For Croft there was a new comer of Tom Ward, Elite Motorsport, who will remain in the championship for the rest of the season. Unfortunately Ward was one of many not to complete the race. The other unlucky drivers were Josh Rattican, Harry Dyson, Daniel Gale and Ben o’Hare.

The Championship Standings so far look like this:

Place Name Team Points Round One Total from all races 1 James Hedley Elite Motorsport 32 252 2 Zak O’Sullivan (R) Douglas Motorsport 14 191 3 James Taylor Richardson Racing 22 156 4 Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 20 140 5 Will Martin Richardson Racing 35 126 6 Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 8 123 7 Theo Edgerton (R) TCR 18 114 8 Casper Stevenson (R) Richardson Racing 26 108 9 Tom Emson Elite Motorsport 2 106 10 Ethan Hawkey TCR 16 104 11 Josh Rattican (R) R-Racing With In2Racing 0 90 12 Harry Dyson Premiership Academy Racing 0 60 13 Joel Pearson (R) Elite Motorsport 3 60 14 Frankie Taylor (R) SVG Racing 7 42 15 Daniel Gale (R) TCR 0 37 16 Freddie Tomlinson (R) Douglas Motorsport 10 34 17 Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy Racing 0 32 18 Haytham Qarajouli (R) TCR 6 30 19 Bailey Voisin (R) Douglas Motorsport 9 29 20 Charlie McLeod (R) Premiership Academy Racing 0 28 21 Ben Kasperczak (R) Privateer (BK Racing) 11 27 22 Will Rochford (R) TCR 5 25 23 Roman Bilinski (R) Alastair Rushforth Motorsport 1 19 24 Molly Dodd (R) Premiership Academy Racing 4 15 25 Ethan Brooks (R) TCR 12 9 26 Tom Ward (R) Elite Motorsport 0 0

Croft produced some high class racing, which is only going to get better as the young drivers get more experience. Oulton Park marks the half way point in the season. All of the drivers are set to race in two races over the course of the weekend.