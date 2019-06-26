PREVIEW: 2019 Renault UK Clio Cup – Oulton Park

The Renault UK Clio Cup returns this weekend at Oulton Park and the resumption of the battle between MRM Racing’s Jack Young and Team HARD’s Max Coates is going to be the headline event once again.

Young got the perfect warm-up in when he dominated the 2019 French Grand Prix Clio Cup support rounds taking victory in both races. If that isn’t enough of an indication that Jack is one to have a fruitful future in tin-tops I don’t know what is.

Also in France, Ben Colburn drove through the field excellently to take third in the first race whilst also enjoying a top ten finish in the second. Brett Lidsey, Luke Warr, Aaron Thompson and James Colburn also took part in the Formula One support event and saw mixed fortunes battling within the pack.

With two victories at his home race last time out, Max Coates now lies only twelve points off Young in the UK Clio Cup drivers standings. With the misery of Donington Park well and truly behind him, Max heads to Oulton knowing that he scored victory there last year and he’s going to have to push hard in order to defeat a confident Young.

Brett Lidsey lies third in the championship and you feel he’ll be the one to sweep up in case the front two implode during a race. Meanwhile Jade Edwards still lies an impressive fourth and will be hoping to finally reach the podium. A repeat of last year when she rolled will not be welcome.

Two podium finishes last time out jumped Jamie Bond up to fifth just ahead of Ben Colburn in sixth. They’ll be hoping for more strong results and Ben will try to channel his French pace.

Ethan Hammerton has been relatively unlucky the past few weekends, so he’ll be hoping for his luck to turn and he’s able to prove the pace that gave him a Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship seat last season.