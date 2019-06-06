Unwell Luthi keeps the pressure on Baldassarri

Picking up his first Mugello podium back on the 125cc’s in 2005, Tom Luthi added a fifth podium to his name after securing a third-place finish at the 2019 Moto2 Italian Grand Prix.

Luthi joined the list of riders with illness after feeling “really bad after breakfast today. Between warm-up and race, I wasn’t fit at all.” But the Swiss rider powered through to take a stunning podium place finish and cuts Lorenzo Baldassarri’s lead in the championship to just four points.

Starting from second, Luthi took the holeshot and lead throughout the opening laps before being passed by eventual race winner, Alex Marquez and SKY VR46 rider, Luca Marini. Luthi would eventually settle for the 16 points and closes right in on Baldassarri’s championship lead, despite slipping to third in the Championship standings after Alex Marquez jumped up to second overall.

Although Luthi would’ve liked the win, he was happy with third. Speaking about his achievement, he said: “Physically it was a very difficult race. I was under a lot of pressure and saw on my board that Navarro was behind me. He pushed really hard. I knew there was no room for mistakes. That’s why I gave everything and even increased the speed in the end, so I risked everything. I was able to close the gap, but there was no time to attack at the end. We finished third and that’s very, very strong. I’m really happy about that.“

Luthi also touched on the remainder of the season, by saying: “the season is still very long and so many guys are really strong. Marquez, for example, was very strong today. We just have to keep working and try to stay calm.“

Next up for Luthi is a track where the Swiss rider has stood on the podium three times in the Moto2 class, as the Dynavolt IntactGP rider will aim to take control in the championship at Catalunya.