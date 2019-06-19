Van Der Mark confident of repeating Jerez success at Misano

Pata Yamaha’s Michael Van Der Mark was back to his best at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, taking two second place finishes and victory in race two.

The talented Dutchman had been struggling for form at the beginning of the 2019 season, due to various injuries sustained during winter training.

However, his performances changed completely at his home round in Assen, where he finished ahead of Jonathan Rea in race two, which no other rider has done except runaway championship leader Alvaro Bautista. He then did it once again in Jerez, but this time for victory.

The 26 year-old heads into round seven at Misano sitting third in the riders championship, and will undoubtedly be hoping to build on his Spanish success: “We had a great weekend in Jerez with two podium finishes and our first race win of the season, so we head to Misano now with a really good feeling.”

“We tested in Misano less than a month ago and, although the weather wasn’t ideal, we got enough dry track time to make things a little easier for us to get up to speed quickly this weekend. We have a really good package now, as we saw in Jerez, so I’m pretty sure we can enjoy another great weekend in Misano and fight once again for podium finishes in all three races.”

Van Der Mark has not had the best of times at Misano in his three previous visits, with only one podium finish. But with confidence evidently high and Donington Park to follow, which was the scene of his first victories in World Superbike last year, don’t be surprised if Van Der Mark is once again on the top step of the podium this weekend.