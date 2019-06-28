Who will be King of the hill at Knockhill – Bennetts British Superbike

Last season it was Lee Hardy Racing’s Jake Dixon and JG Speedfit Kawaksaki‘s Leon Haslam who took a win a piece on the two kilometer course in Fife, Scotland.

But heading in to Knockhill in 2019 the Bennetts British Superbike field seems as open as ever, with 4 different teams winning so far this season.

Oxford Products Moto Rapido Ducati rider Tommy Bridewell comes into Knockhill as the championship leader, after 2 strong results last time out at Brands Hatch, but the 30 year-old is yet to win a race this season, could this weekend see him finally get the monkey off of his back?

RAF Regular and Reserves Kawaksaki Rider Ryan Vickers will miss Knockhill after his crash during Free Practice 3 at Brands Hatch leaving him with a nasty concussion, and a few days at King’s College Hospital in London.

Credit: Nat Jarvis / The Checkered Flag

Tarran Mackenzie will return to action after his horror crash in qualifying three at Brands Hatch and he will be hoping to please his home fans on his return having missed race day last time out due to a concussion.

Two riders that will be making a return to action this weekend is Gearlink Kawasaki rider Fraser Rogers will make his return to racing, after missing the last three rounds after breaking his left arm during practice at Oulton Park, fellow Kawaksaki rider Ben Currie will swing his leg back over his Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki after also suffering a practice accident at Oulton Park, damaging ligaments in his right knee and breaking his ankle, he was hopeful of a return to action at Brands Hatch but an infection set his progress back.

Josh Brookes made his championship intent very clear at Brands Hatch after taking his second double victory of the year and capitalizing on team-mate Scott Redding’s bold decision to go for the Pirelli intermediate tyre in race one, Josh Brookes now sits third in the championship just 7 points behind Redding and 21 points off of Tommy Bridewell.

Who will take the spoils in the second round of the Integro Triple Crown at Knock Hill?