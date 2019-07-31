Glenn Irwin and Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki have parted ways through mutual consent, after half a season. Irwin had early struggles getting used to the ZX10-R having come from the V-Twin Ducati for the past couple of seasons.

Despite breaking the lap record at the North West 200 earlier in the year, Iriwn has struggled to get to grips with the Kawasaki in the British Superbike paddock with a best finish of ninth at Oulton Park and Knockhill.

Kawasaki Motors UK Senior Racing Coordinator, Ross Burridge said: “Glenn has a long history with Kawasaki, riding for us in a multitude of classes and achieving numerous successes along the way.“

“We signed Glenn on to the team with the hope of retaining the British Championship title this year, but for a myriad of reasons it hasn’t worked out.“

“I would like to personally thank Glenn for his efforts in trying to turn his season around and for his tremendous achievement at the Northwest 200. Best of luck in what the future holds for you Glenn.”

There is now current speculation over who could replace the Irishman for the rest of the season.

Thank you @GIrwinRacing such a shame for all of us, good luck in the future @Quattro_Plant @JGSpeedfit https://t.co/Dz8OLXw6VN — Bournemouth Kawasaki (@QuattroKawasaki) July 25, 2019

It was announced on Monday (29 July) that Glenn Irwin will stand-in for the injured Keith Farmer in the Tyco BMW squad.

Although Farmer is making good progress after breaking both his legs in an accident sustained during qualifying at Knockhill, there is still no date set as to when Farmer will make a return.

Glenn Irwin joins Tyco BMW when the team is on an upward curve of form with the new BMW S1000RR starting to show regular top ten performances in the hands of Christian Iddon and the Smiths BMW team are also progressing well with the development of the bike.

Irwin will get his first taste of the brand new BMW S1000RR on Friday (August 2) at the Thruxton Circuit in Andover as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship heads into round seven.