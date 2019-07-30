Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez remain with Pons for 2020

Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez will remain with the Pons HP40 team for the 2020 Moto2 season, it has been confirmed today.

Baldassarri was previously linked with a possible move to the MotoGP paddock for 2020 but has opted to remain where he is for next season.

So far in 2019, Baldassarri took the win in three of the first four races, but a dip in form has seen the Italian miss a podium spot in the last five rounds, dropping the Italian from first to fourth in the standings.

Speaking on the eve of his home round at Mugello – regarding his future, Baldassarri commented: “To go to MotoGP as soon as possible would be a dream come true. [However] I prefer to have a good chance, not to stay just one year and risk going back to Moto2.”

Augusto Fernandez will also remain with the Pons HP40 team, once again partnering Baldassarri.

There is still MotoGP rides on offer, however, providing Jack Miller and Takaaki Nakagami remain with there current teams, Avintia Ducati now has the only MotoGP seat available. Baldassarri will aim to have a strong second half of the 2019 season and launch a title attack in 2020 to help solidify a deal in MotoGP.