Lowes in pain after opening day in Germany

Sam Lowes has had a tough start to his German Grand Prix, ending the day outside the crucial top fourteen, but also suffering from the injury sustained in his Assen clash with Moto2 rookie Jorge Martin.

Sam Lowes ended the first Free Practice sessions down in fifteenth position and has said that he’s struggling with his left knee on what is heavily a left-hander circuit.

Despite a tough day for Lowes, the Team Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 riders only seven-tenths shy of pacesetter, Brad Binder, who ended the day a whole three tenths faster than his nearest rival.

Lowes’ focus for Free Practice three is to improve the rear-end grip that has been hampering the 28-year-old throughout the season.

Speaking about his opening day in Germany, Lowes said:

“Honestly it hasn’t been a good day and it’s all because of the mistake I made this afternoon. My knee hurts a little especially in the left-handed corners, but the times are very close and we’re two tenths away from the top-six. It’s not a disaster, but we need to improve especially with the rear-end grip, because even the front-end is affected by that and it’s currently not the best. We will work on it tonight already and then tomorrow during FP3. We did many changes between FP1 and FP2 so we have plenty of data to compare.”

Lowes will get another chance to get inside the top fourteen to see him directly into Qualifying two tomorrow morning, as Free Practice three commences at 09:55 am (BST)