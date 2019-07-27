MotorcyclesRoad Racing

Michael Dunlop defies the odds to return for the Armoy Road races after Pelvis break 15 days ago

by Adnan El-Farzazi
Remarkably ,Michael Dunlop has returned to racing duties for the Armoy Road Races, the 19 time Isle of Man TT winner was seen at the Armoy road race despite breaking his pelvis at the Southern 100 just 15 days ago. The horrific high side happened on the 11 July during the 1000cc race.

The Ballymoney rider was not expected to be back so soon but miraculously has been able to swing a leg over a bike this weekend for the Armoy Supersport and Race of legends classes on Friday and Saturday respectively.

This will be a real treat for the fans of the #6 rider, many were not expecting him to compete at this event after such a serious injury.

13 days later after pelvis and shoulder injuries MD seeing if he can sit up on again

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course told BBC “I’m absolutely delighted Michael will by racing this year,” 

Amazingly Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing Honda CBR600RR managed to finish fourth in the thrilling Armoy Supersport category just 0.869 behind the winner Derek McGee and 0.105 behind the third placed Michael Sweeney. Less than one second separated the top four riders. A real nail biting thriller for the road racing fans that attended the Friday evening opening Supersport race.

