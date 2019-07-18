British Superbike

Michael Laverty returns to TYCO BMW at Snetterton

by Ryan Lilly
Photo Credit: TYCO BMW

Michael Laverty will replace Keith Farmer at TYCO BMW for this weekend’s Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton. Farmer will be sidelined from the sixth round after a highside during a wet qualifying session at Knockhill left the Irishman with two fractured legs.

Speaking to British Superbikes ahead of his return to action, Laverty, who is a previous race winner at Snetterton, said: “It’s nice to be able to get back into the Championship, especially with the Tyco BMW team, they are like family to me and we have such a history together.

I’m quite excited to ride the all-new S1000RR and see what it feels like. Obviously, I would like it to be under different circumstances with Keith being out through injury, so I would like to wish him the best for a speedy return.”

Michael Laverty has been busy racing in the endurance championship along with TV work for BT Sports’ coverage of the MotoGP World Championship.

Michael Laverty will return to TYCO BMW at Snetterton from July 19-20th, and you can get all the latest news here at The Checkered Flag.

Ryan Lilly

18 year old who has watched motorsport pretty much since birth! Passionate for all types of Motorsport but if I have to choose between two and four wheels, it's going to be two. Motorcycle mechanic BSB Media member

