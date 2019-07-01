Pierre Gasly – “I have a lot to learn and take from having Max next to me”

Red Bull Racing‘s Pierre Gasly has reflected on his performance during the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, saying “I didn’t have great pace” after he finished in seventh place.

“It was a tough race and a difficult day. I didn’t have great pace on the soft tyre in the first stint and then I was stuck behind the cars in front.” said the Frenchman.

“On the second stint, I pushed too hard at the beginning and destroyed the hard tyre after only a couple of laps which left me with massive blisters, so from there I was just slow and I didn’t have the pace to catch Lando [Norris].”

Gasly said he was pleased to see that the upgrades the team had brought were working well for his team-mate Max Verstappen, and that they were now looking towards the next race of the season: the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in two weeks time.

“Overall, it’s nice to see the new upgrades are working with Max. He did a fantastic job so this is positive and we now look forward to Silverstone.”

The 23-year-old added that he was not happy with his performance in the race, but is nonetheless determined to push forward until he sees results.

“On my side, I’m not very happy with my performance and I could have managed the race a lot better. I’m a really competitive guy and there is work to do.

“I haven’t found exactly what I want from the car so we will keep pushing, but it’s good to see the car is working and I think we have a good direction for the upcoming races.

“I have a lot to learn and take from having Max next to me. I want to deliver more and I know I can, so now we need to work.” he said.