Rea wins a dramatic Superpole race at Laguna Seca

Championship leader Jonathan Rea took his ninth victory of the year ahead of Chaz Davies and Tom Sykes, while Alvaro Bautista crashed for the second time in succession.

As the lights went out, the race was already over at turn one for Bautista when he made contact with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The race would go on to be red flagged just a few corners later, when Alessandro Delbianco and JD Beach collided at the top of the Corkscrew.

With Bautista taken to the medical centre for checks, the race restarted without the Aruba.it Ducati rider in the same grid order as qualifying, not the positions after lap one.

Rea was beaten on the run to turn one in the first race attempt, but made no mistake the second time around. The Kawasaki rider made a great launch, and that was the last Davies saw of the four-time champion who now leads the championship by 61 points.

Davies was under pressure from Sykes in the first four laps, but managed to stretch away in the closing stages to take his second podium of the weekend.

After his impressive showing last time out at Donington Park, it was another strong performance from Sykes, who now has a podium in his last three race weekends.

Fourth was the ever impressive Razgatlioglu, who got away without damage from the turn one incident, with fellow Kawasaki rider Leon Haslam in fifth.

Alex Lowes was the top Yamaha once again, as he took sixth place ahead of French rider Loris Baz. The final points scorers were Jordi Torres with his second top ten of the weekend, ahead of Leandro Mercardo and Michael Van Der Mark.