Shortened Superpole race sees Rea take his second win

Jonathan Rea took his second win of the weekend at Donington Park, ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Leon Haslam after the race was red flagged due to an oil leak on track.

Tom Sykes started the race from Pole Position, and finished second on the road after a great duel with former teammate Rea.

The pair exchanged the lead not once but twice at the Foggy Esses chicane, as Rea was eager to get out in front. On lap three Rea got a good run on Sykes, but was late on the brakes and got a poor exit allowing Sykes to regain the advantage.

Two laps later, and the four-time champion made the move stick with an aggressive overtake that resulted in the two having slight contact.

Unfortunately for Sykes, he was disqualified from the end result due to crashing on the spilled oil on the cool down lap, and being unable to bring the bike back to Parc Ferme.

The incident that led to the red flag was caused by his teammate for the weekend Peter Hickman, as his BMW leaked oil with three laps remaining heading into the Melbourne Loop.

There was a huge melee that ensued, as Sandro Cortese, Leandro Mercardo, Alesandro Delbianco and Ryuichi Kiyonari all crashed in a big way.

With bikes scattered all over the gravel and marshals attending to the riders, race direction were left with no other option than to award the final result.

The first non Kawasaki finisher was Alvaro Bautista in fourth. The Spaniard looked much more comfortable in the dry conditions and was in the leading group all the way through the race.

Fifth was Loris Baz who backed up his impressive fourth place finish in Saturday’s wet race, with Alex Lowes taking another sixth place finish for Yamaha. It was a quite race for the second Aruba.it Ducati of Chaz Davies who came home in seventh.

In eighth was the second Pata Yamaha of Michael Van Der Mark, with Jordi Torres and Marco Melandri rounding out the points scoring positions. The final rider to be classified in eleventh place was the BARNI Racing Ducati bike of Michael Ruben-Rinladi.