Off RoadDrifting WATCH: Mad Mike take on a Dakar winning Kamaz Truck in his Lamborghini NIMBUL by Team TCF July 23, 2019 written by Team TCF July 23, 2019 Credit: Red Bull "Mad" Mike WhiddettEduard NikolaevLamborghini NIMBUL 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp Team TCF The Checkered Flag was set up in August 2009 and is dedicated to providing daily news and features from around the world of motor sport. previous post Bird may Lose Ferrari Seat over WEC/Formula-E Clashes next post Tom Williams Blog: Rally Italia Sardegna, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and Finland preperation Related articles Al-Attiyah back in control as Sainz Sr. suffers... January 10, 2019 Loeb takes day 2 Dakar victory as de... January 9, 2019 Nasser Al-Attiyah takes early lead of Dakar 2019 January 8, 2019 De Villiers Takes Final Stage Win, Sainz Celebrates... January 20, 2018 Dakar Stage 13 Unlucky For Peterhansel as Al-Attiyah... January 20, 2018 Al-Attiyah Wins Dakar Stage 12 as Nikolaev Retakes... January 18, 2018 Ten Brinke Wins Dakar Stage 11, Sainz Penalty... January 17, 2018 Peterhansel Wins Stage Eight while Bike Lead Battle... January 14, 2018 Peterhansel Relinquishes Overall Lead to Sainz after Dramatic... January 14, 2018