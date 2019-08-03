Alex Marquez Takes Brilliant Brno Pole In Changable Conditions

As it has been most of the day on Saturday the qualifying sessions were in changeable conditions, with weather due to be dry on Sunday this could potentially led to a lot of riders being out of place come race day as we saw in the earlier MotoGP session.

As the first runs of qualifying one, commenced it was Dutchman and NTS rider Bo Bensnyder who set the early pace, followed by Joe Roberts and rookie Jake Dixon.

In the second flying lap, Jake Dixon put his Samar Global Angel Nieto KTM bike in the top spot it a 2:14.750, amazingly one lap later he improved to a 2:14.069.

With four minutes left Joe Roberts who was sat in second position had a massive high-side coming out of turn thirteen whilst on a lap that looked like it could have knocked Jake Dixon off of top spot.

Reigning Moto3 World Champion Jorge Martin managed to snatch second position on board his RedBull KTM Ajo, with a few minutes left knocking Joe Roberts down to third who was clearly frustrated by the mistake that ended his session.

As the session came to a close Remy Gardner, Bo Bensnyder, Jake Dixon and Marco Bezzechi were the top four who would progress into qualifying two which means that they can battle for pole position.

Credit: Motogp.com

As qualifying two began it was clear that the track was starting to dry the question on everyone’s lips was, whether anyone would gamble on slicks?

Marco Bezzechi initially made the top of the timesheets followed by Jake Dixon, Bo Bensnyder and Remy Gardener proving the experience in qualifying one was valuable for the second session.

Moments later, Bo Bensnyder crashed into turn one, having run on and unable to keep it upright in the gravel and with the Triumph engine notoriously difficult to re-start questions was raised whether Bensnyder would complete the session.

Lorenzo Baldasarri, Alex Marquez and Sam Lowes made a huge gamble to go to slicks, Bezzechi wanted to get slicks on but the team told him there was no time and to continue on wets.

Sam Lowes had an incredible first three sectors, but the last two corners were treacherous, luckily, the brit had made a seven tenth advantage.

as the final laps of the session started it was a two-horse race to pole position between Sam Lowes and Alex Marquez. Incredibly Alex Marquez took pole with a 2:06.787 which is an incredible -2.018 quicker than second-placed man Sam Lowes.

