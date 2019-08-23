Bradley Smith ready for Moto2 return

Britain’s Bradley Smith will return to Moto2 action for the first time since 2012 at this weekends British Grand Prix, as the 28-year-old will stand in for the injured Kharul Idham Pawi in the Petronas Sprinta Racing Moto2 team.

Smith has already had his first taste of the new Triumph 765cc Kalex after carrying out a test at Mallory Park on Wednesday.

The rider from Oxford is looking forward to racing at home, after last years MotoGP event was cancelled due to bad weather.

The adaptation to the new Moto2 bikes is not an issue for Smith, who spoke about this matter ahead of the weekend: “Fortunately for me, I’ve been riding a lot of different bikes this year, from motocross and supermoto to MotoGP and MotoE.

“I think that should make adapting a little easier because I’ve already been jumping from a 260kg electric bike with 140 horsepower to something that’s 100kg lighter and has double the power!

“Every world championship is a competitive place and coming in in the middle of the season is tricky because everyone is already up to speed, but I hope I can adapt quickly. I think I understand the new Moto2 riding style, so I’ll have to change some things but hopefully not too many.

“Silverstone is a circuit where you have to be brave. It’s one of my favourites of the season. It’s already been a fantastic year for the team, so I’m looking forward to raising my level and maintaining the team’s good performance” Smith concluded.

The British Grand Prix kicks off with Moto2 Free Practice one on Friday at 10:55, qualifying will start on Saturday at 15:05 whilst the race will start at a later time of 14:30.