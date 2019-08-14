Bradley Smith Set for Moto2 return

Double MotoE podium finisher Bradley Smith will return to the Moto2 World Championship for the first time since 2012, as the Briton jumps on board the Petronas Sprinta Kalex machine, replacing Khairul Idham Pawi who is recovering from an operation.

Smith has been competing in the all-new MotoE championship on the One Energy Energica machine, along with MotoGP wildcard and testing duties for the Aprilia Racing Team.

Bradley Smith will be the third stand-in rider for the Petronas team, after Pawi’s injury sustained back at round four in Jerez, after Mattia Pasini and Jonas Folger got the call up earlier this season.

Smith’s Moto2 record consists of three podiums, achieved on the Tech 3 Mistral chassis back in 2011.

Speaking ahead of his home Grand Prix at Silverstone, this is what the 28-year-old said, “Honestly, it’s going to be quite strange to jump onto a Moto2 bike for the first time since 2012, because the championship has changed quite a lot.

“I’ve followed the changes very closely with the new engine and a little more torque and power, but it’s still going to be very different for me. I’m excited for the opportunity though! I had a fantastic time last year at the British Grand Prix, qualified really well, and missed out being able to race in front of the fans, so to be able to turn up for my home race again will be amazing.

“My target for the weekend is to have fun, to do the best I can, and to come away on Sunday with something to be proud of. I’ve got no idea how it’ll work, having to learn a bike, a track and tyres on a normal GP weekend, but it’s something I’m very excited for!”

Bradley Smith will take to the track on the Triumph 765cc Moto2 machine on Friday 23rd August, where he will get his first taste of the new era in Moto2.

Team manager Johan Stigefelt added, “For us as a team it’s great to have Bradley join us for Silverstone, especially as he’s already part of our team in MotoE.

“We know him really well, we know as a rider he’s always dedicated and he always gives 100%, and it’s great to give him the opportunity at his home race.

“Of course it’s going to be difficult for him as he hasn’t ridden Moto2 in a long time and the bikes are very different now, but we’re aware of that and we’ll give him the tools he needs to be as fast as possible.”