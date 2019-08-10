Cole Potts penalised for course cutting, Ryan Eversley promoted to first SST podium

Friday’s Stadium Super Trucks race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ended with a frantic battle for position that saw Cole Potts cut through the grass to finish third. The next day, SST officials announced Potts has been penalised one spot for the move and re-classified in fourth, while fourth-placed Ryan Eversley is bumped up to third.

Potts spent much of Friday’s race battling with Robby Gordon for various positions in the field. On the final lap, Potts went wide into the grass while running in second behind Gordon; rather than immediately rejoin the track, he continued through before re-entering. Casey Mears moved up to second, while Potts and Eversley fought for third with the former taking the final slot on the podium.

On Saturday, the SST Twitter account revealed Potts would be relegated to fourth for the act:

Cole Potts was docked 1 position in race 1 for course cutting, so this will move @RyanEversley into 3rd place. pic.twitter.com/XV0jfCmkbr — Stadium SUPER Trucks (@SSuperTrucks) August 10, 2019

Eversley, running his second career SST weekend after making his début at Honda Indy Toronto in early July, experienced a tumultuous race in his return. On the opening lap, he made contact with Jeff Hoffman that sent him into a flip before his truck landed on its wheels, allowing him to continue. At the two competition cautions on laps three and six, he ran seventh and sixth, respectively, with his final charge during the final segment pushing him to fourth before Potts’ penalty.

“Update: PODIUM!!!! The truck that finished 3rd yesterday was moved back for cutting the course so we finished 3rd,” Eversley posted on Twitter. “Thanks @continentaltire (sponsor Continental Tire) for the opportunity and @SSuperTrucks for having me here.”

Eversley and Potts will start fifth and sixth in Saturday’s race, respectively. Potts won the inaugural SST race at the Lexington circuit in late July.