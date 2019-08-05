Mixed emotions for McAMS Yamaha at Thruxton

McAMS Yamaha left Thruxton after the seventh round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with mixed emotions, following another difficult weekend for Grant Bunting & Steve Rogers‘ Yamaha squad.

The weekend started well for McAMS, with Jason O’Halloran featuring inside the top six in all three Free Practice sessions at the fast and bumpy Thruxton circuit, whilst Tarran Mackenzie was just outside the top ten, putting all his focus on saving the rear tyre which is a crucial aspect of mastering Thruxton.

Sadly, in Qualifying one, Tarran Mackenzie went out on a used rear tyre and highsided at Segrave Corner (turn four) resulting in a fractured left wrist, and an early end to his weekend.

On the other side of the garage, the sole remaining Yamaha qualified in eighth position for race one.

Jason O’Halloran had a good start to the first race, featuring inside the top five for all of the race, eventually coming home in fourth just 0.119s off his fellow Australian Josh Brookes who rouned out the podium.

Race two was much of the same for Jason, featuring inside the top five from start to finish, and kept his focus throughout the stoppages for rain, and Glenn Irwin’s nasty highside that both brought long delays.

Eventually, the 31-year-old crossed the line in fifth but inherited another fourth-place finish after Scott Redding was penalised.

To come away with a double top-five finish was a good result given a tough recent few rounds for O’Halloran and the McAMS team but said: “it was good to run at the front, I said that if we have a weekend with no problems we can run at the front, and that’s what we did this weekend”.

🎥 It's been a pretty good weekend for @ohalloran22, who achieved his strongest points haul of the year after fighting at the front in both races @thruxtonracing!



Here's what he had to say… #ThruxtonBSB pic.twitter.com/p7cRn0RtEq — McAMS Yamaha (@McAMSYamaha) August 4, 2019

On the other side of the garage, Tarran Mackenzie aims to return to track action at Cadwell Park.

Speaking after his crash, Mackenzie said: “From Free Practice Three to Qualifying the bike was exactly the same, but for some reason with the rear I didn’t have the best of feelings. It was a weird crash, I’ve not had a moment there all weekend and it spat me over the handlebars and I held on to it, which probably broke the wrist!”

🎥 Well, that wasn't in the script…



Here's an update from a sore @tarranmac95 himself after that Q1 crash. #ThruxtonBSB pic.twitter.com/KlQsR9ybWv — McAMS Yamaha (@McAMSYamaha) August 3, 2019

With Jason O’Halloran’s double fourth-place finish, the Australian has jumped from twelve to tenth in the overall standings and lies twelve points behind TYCO BMW‘s Christian Iddon.

The McAMS Yamaha duo will return to track action at Cadwell Park on the 16-18 August for the eighth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.