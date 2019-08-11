MotoGP Focused KTM to Withdraw from Moto2 in 2020, Husqvarna Return to Moto3

On the morning of the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg, local Manufacturer KTM has announced that they will no longer compete in the intermediate class from 2020 onwards.

KTM AG CEO Pit Beirer announced on the grid of the MotoE Enel Austrian Grand Prix that the current KTM chassis in Moto2 will no longer be classed as KTM from 2020.

Not only have KTM pulled out of Moto2, but we will also see the return of Husqvarna, who will take over the Moto3 project as a separate brand and bike, This will allow KTM to put maximum focus on their MotoGP project. The Moto3 team will also expand to two riders for the 2020 season.

“We made a proactive decision here at our home grand prix to renew our stay in MotoGP and commit to another five years of competition,” said Pierer. “This is part of a wider strategic view and we now have seven years to rise towards the top of the MotoGP class; the same period of time we needed to conquer the Dakar Rally.

“We know we are firmly on the way and have made good steps in less than three years already. As part of this outlook we want to boost Moto3: it is the foundation and the base of road racing for us. It is where we began and where we are one of the leading brands.

“We see a very good opportunity here by bringing back Husqvarna with force; there will be a new bike and a special direction with this project. All of this movement means we will pool our resources and energy and as a consequence we will step out of Moto2.”

Whilst KTM has confirmed their MotoGP commitment until 2025, there are rumours around suggesting KTM have offered Jack Miller a contract to replace Johann Zarco within the MotoGP team, which re-ignites the Jorge Lorenzo to Pramac Ducati rumours.

The news comes just days after current Moto3 championship leader Aron Canet signed for the Tech 3 Moto2 team.