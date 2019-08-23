Sam Lowes targets Moto2 home glory

Sam Lowes will return to Silverstone in a bid to claim his first win of the 2019 Moto2 season onboard the Gresini Racing Kalex.

Silverstone has always been a happy hunting ground for Lowes, after claiming pole position in both 2015 and 2016, but has never stood on the podium on Sunday, Lowes is looking to change that.

After the recent post-race test in Austria, Lowes and his Gresini team have made another step with the bike, in order to be more competitive from Silverstone onwards, as we approach the flyaway stage of the World Championship.

Speaking ahead of his fourth home Grand Prix in the Moto2 class, Lowes said: “I’m obviously charged up because we’re heading to my home track, where I’ve already been on pole position twice. The Austrian test – on a track which is among the most challenging ones for my riding style – has brought some good ideas especially with regards to the front-end of the bike. I will also count on the support of my home fans and I will give my best to give them – and the team – a great result.”

So far this season, Lowes has only had four top-ten finishes and lies fifteenth in the overall standings.

Lowes will get his first chance to see whether the improvements made to the Kalex at the post-race test in Austria have worked when Moto2 hit the newly surfaced Silverstone tarmac for the first time on Friday morning at 10:55 am.

