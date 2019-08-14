Weekend in Brief: British F4 – Snetterton

As the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost reconvened at Snetterton after the summer break, the title battle took another twist.

Carlin’s Zane Maloney entered the weekend with a tidy 55-point cushion to Double R Racing’s Louis Foster and was still riding high from his streak of seven consecutive race wins before the July interval.

The Barbadian was on superlative form and completed the mid-season test at Snetterton fastest of all, sending another ominous message to his rivals.

However, those rivals came prepared as Foster’s team-mate Sebastian Alvarez snatched pole position and was well on his way to his best weekend in the series to date.

Victory in the first race set the precedent for the weekend with Carter Williams impressing for JHR Developments in second place. With Maloney only third and Foster down in eighth, it was the perfect start Alvarez needed.

Race two of the weekend provided drama and chaos, even long after the chequered flag had fallen. A hiccup in proceedings for Alvarez and Maloney meant it was ‘nul points’ for both drivers; a mistake from Alvarez saw him plummet down the order whilst Maloney retired from after contact with another car.

On the road, Richardson Racing’s Luke Browning produced another sensational drive to storm from the back of the grid to win with Arden’s Tommy Foster second and Josh Skelton just 0.099s behind in third for JHR.

But the Cheshire-based driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty after the race for a false start which relegated him to third and handed Foster his maiden British F4 victory.

Further behind, Reema Juffali continued to demonstrate her impressive speed as she took another points finish for Double R.

Also capitalising on the chaos ahead were Mariano Martinez and Roberto Faria who took a decent haul of points for their Fortec team.

A second triumph of the meeting in race three bookended a successful weekend for Alvarez as he blitzed 14 seconds clear of the opposition, namely Bart Horsten and Skelton, who nailed a sublime move on Maloney to snatch the final podium spot.

The weekend’s results meant that Maloney left Norfolk still leading the championship by 54 points, but Alvarez was now his best-placed challenger in second place.