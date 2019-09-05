DTM to race at Monza in 2020

Ahead of the official announcement of the 2020 DTM Series calendar in October, it has been confirmed that the championship will visit the Autodromo Nazionale Monza for the first time.

It is expected that Monza will take the place of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, which has held a race for the past two seasons, but nothing is official just yet.

At the inaugural race, Monza will join Mugello, the Adria Raceway and Misano as the fourth Italian racetrack to host a round of the DTM.

Monza has had a productive week alongside securing this deal, also signing a new five-year contract with Formula 1 owners Liberty Media to keep the Italian Grand Prix – something that it has done in all but one world championship season since 1950.

ITR chairman Gerhard Berger, who won at Monza for Scuderia Ferrari in 1988, said that the addition of the “legendary” Monza promises spectacular racing.

“For motorsport fans all over the world, Monza is legendary,” said Berger, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The characteristics of the circuit promise wheel-to-wheel duels at high speeds as well as good opportunities for overtaking.”

Misano’s DTM future does seem to be under threat however, with ITR managing director Achim Kostron describing Italy as a “hugely important market” for the series’ three current manufacturers: Aston Martin Racing, Audi Sport and BMW Motorsport.

MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso was drafted in as a guest driver for Audi at Misano in June, in the hope that his presence would boost lacking ticket sales in Italy.

Credit: DTM

Two-time CART champion and multiple Paralympic Games gold medallist Alex Zanardi also drove for BMW in ’18, but neither guest appearance had the desired effect.

Kostron believes that the appeal of Monza and its close proximity to Milan will provide a positive change.

“For our three key automotive brands, Italy is a hugely important market,” added Kostron.

“We’re grateful to everyone at Misano for having been a fantastic partner during DTM’s return to Italy over the past two years.

“For our next step, we want to further increase awareness of DTM in Italy; racing at the country’s most famous racetrack, combined with the surrounding Milan metropolitan area, will help us achieve that.”

