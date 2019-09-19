Inaugural Ginetta 24 Hour Race Confirmed For November

The date has been confirmed for the inaugural want2race Ginetta 24HR race, with the first ever one-make twice round the clock event taking place over the weekend of 22-24 November.

After over a year of planning, the event will take place at the Guardix facility in Granada, Spain with full factory support from the Yorkshire manufacturer.

Entry is exclusive to Ginetta G40 machinery, with three classes to match the specification of car used in the Ginetta Juniors, GT5 Challenge and G40 Cup.

There has been high interest levels from competitors in all three championships, as well as drivers who have just completed their maiden car-racing campaigns in GRDC.

The three day meeting incorporates exclusive testing on Friday and free practice/qualifying on Saturday morning ahead of the 24 hour race.

“We’re excited to confirm the date for the inaugural want2race Ginetta 24HR. This is the ultimate season finale event,” said want2race’s Ben Hyland.

“It will give drivers and teams the chance to get 24 hour racing experience under their belt in a cost effective manner, with a friendly, but competitive, paddock.

“As part of want2race’s new partnership with Ginetta, we have full factory support for the event with parts, technical support and tyre support from Protyre.

“With Guadix offering a world-class facility, the promise of good weather and great track time for entrants, interest is extremely high for members of the Ginetta family and entrants new to G40 competition.”

All queries regarding the event should be directed to Ben Hyland at W2R Motorsport at [email protected].