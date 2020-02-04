Shoot-Out for Ginetta Factory Drive

Ginetta have announced a new scheme for aspiring racers to obtain a full factory drive with the manufacturer.

Ginetta will select drivers from their own championships to invite to a shoot-out at the end of the year. Invited drivers will take part in this mini competition for a chance to win a development driver role with the British manufacturer. Full details of what the evaluation will include has not yet been announced.

The winning driver will gain full access to the Ginetta driver development facilities including the SIMTrack suite, test track facilities at Blyton Park and the dedicated track day school Want2Race. They will be mentored by current Ginetta factory drivers Charlie Robertson and Mike Simpson and be heavily involved in the development of racing programs across the Ginetta spectrum; from the entry level G40 to the FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1 car.

“We firmly believe in breaking down barriers at Ginetta and opening up more ways for people to get on track, whether for the very first time at a track day, or by providing a step-up for talented youngsters with our Junior scholarship programme.” Ginetta’s Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson said. “Today’s announcement overcomes another of these hurdles for progressing drivers seeking to join the elite ranks of paid, professional racers.”