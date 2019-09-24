Jake Dixon to partner Xavi Vierge in two-man Petronas team

2018 Bennetts British Superbike runner-up Jake Dixon will continue in the Moto2 World Championship for a second year running as the Dover based rider joins Razlan Razali‘s Petronas Sprinta Racing outfit for 2020.

Stepping up to the Moto2 World Championship in 2019, Dixon has had a difficult season onboard the Sama Qatar Angel Nieto KTM bike, currently lying twenty-six in the overall table.

Dixon will switch from the KTM chassis to a Kalex chassis, who has just wrapped up another constructors title thanks to Alex Marquez‘s third-place finish at the Aragon Grand Prix, which will hopefully give Dixon the confidence needed to challenge for consistent points finishes.

The contract with the Sama Qatar Angel Nieto KTM team was made out as a two-year deal, however over the weekend at Misano, Angel Nieto management made it clear that the 23-year-old had signed on a one (year) plus one contract, meaning Dixon’s future was still uncertain.

This was up until he and his manager, Frankie Carchedi, met with the Petronas team to finalise a deal that would keep Dixon on the grid for 2020.

Ahead of the flyaway races, Petronas Sprinta has now signed John McPhee to spearhead their 2020 Moto3 title attack whilst the Moto2 team will field Xavi Vierge and Jake Dixon.

With the signing of Dixon, it means that Moto2 will keep a minimum of two British riders after Sam Lowes announced he would be joining the EG 0,0 Marc VDS team for 2020.