Macau Grand PrixFIA Formula 3 Championship

Macau announces changes for 2019 Grand Prix

by Ed Spencer
written by Ed Spencer
Credit:Red Bull Content Pool

The organisers of the 2019 Macau Grand Prix have announced safety changes to the 6.2km circuit to accommodate the new faster F3 cars.

In the wake of 2018’s renewal being marred by the spectacular crash of German Sophia Flörsch, the Macau organisers have made a number of changes to the 6.2km circuit which saw the circuit upgrade to an FIA grade 2 homologated circuit, after a number of upgrades to the Lisboa, Reservoir corners as well as the Guia Hill area and Mandarian oriental bend were recommended by the FIA via a computer simulation.

The circuit will also introduce an electronic flags system instead of a manual flag system and will also see new crash barriers and impact foam protecters.

Macau’s two support races also announced sponsorship deals with SJM renewing their sponsorship of the GT Cup race whilst food delivery firm FOOD4U will once again sponsor the touring car race.

The Macau Grand Prix will take place between the 14 – 17 November.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ed Spencer

I write a little bit about F1, don't hold back with views.

Related articles

Callum Ilott Unsure, But Intrigued Over Potential Use...

Opinion: Why Mick Schumacher needs more than just...

Felix Rosenqvist signs with Ganassi for 2019 IndyCar...

Shiels joins Penz13 BMW Motorrad for 2018 TT...

Russell would welcome Macau Grand Prix return

McGuinness and Cummins remain with Honda Racing for...

METZELER ready for 2015 Road Racing season

Craft-Bamboo Racing Sign Darryl O’Young, Jonathan Venter

BTCC Teams approached over Macau race slot

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More