Matt Brabham victorious in last-lap battle, wins SST Portland Race 2

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ inaugural trip to Portland International Speedway ended with a final battle between Matt Brabham and Cole Potts for the victory, with the points leader Brabham beating him to the line.

Jeff Hoffman, who finished at the rear after experiencing axle trouble on the final restart in Race #1, started on the pole. Behind him were Bill Hynes, Casey Mears, Potts, Brabham, Greg Biffle, Robby Gordon, Gavin Harlien, and Saturday winner Sheldon Creed.

Hoffman led the opening lap as Potts moved by Mears and Hynes to take second. Brabham missed the final chicane coming to lap two, while Biffle went off course and fell to the back with Creed.

As lap three began, Potts attempted to pass Hoffman in turn one to no avail, while Hynes overdrove the corner and dropped to the rear. While racing Potts, Brabham missed a ramp. Potts tried another move on lap four but again failed as Brabham regained his momentum on the #60.

The competition caution came out during lap four. By this point, Hoffman had led every lap with Potts, Brabham, Mears, Gordon, Harlien, Creed, Biffle, and Hynes behind him.

Potts and Brabham quickly capitalised on the restart to attack Hoffman entering turn one, with Brabham completing the move for his series-leading 54th pass and first position. Before the first ramp, Gordon and Creed made contact and spun, relegating them to the bottom two. The drama ensued as multiple drivers including Hynes went off course before returning. By the end of lap five, Brabham led Hoffman and Potts with Mears in tow.

During lap six, as Potts applied pressure on Hoffman for second, Biffle, Mears, and Harlien battled for fourth. The trio’s fight continued through lap seven as Mears continued to hold the two at bay. In the final turn, Harlien finally cleared Mears for the spot. Biffle passed Mears for fifth through the first two corners. At the back, Gordon claimed eighth from Hynes.

At the second yellow, Brabham led Potts, Hoffman, Harlien, Mears, Biffle, Mears, Gordon, Hynes, and Creed.

Green-flag racing resumed on lap nine. The Gordon/Creed tandem began their charge from the back as they passed Mears. At the start of the ensuing lap, Gordon watched as Hoffman, Biffle, and Harlien went frenetically through the first chicane, enabling Gordon to pass Biffle for fifth.

Coming to the white flag, Creed passed Biffle to take sixth. Gordon’s climb continued as he passed an overshooting Harlien in turn two. Potts was able to catch Brabham and run side-by-side through the esses, but could not clear the points leader as Brabham took his fourth win of 2019.

Potts settled for second ahead of Hoffman, Gordon, Harlien, Creed, Mears, Biffle, and Hynes.