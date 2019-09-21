Record lap for Marquez with Aragon Pole Position

Championship leader Alex Marquez was on top from during qualifying at Aragon as he took Pole Position with a lap record ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Brad Binder.

Marquez and Fernandez have once again looked like the two favorites for victory this weekend, and qualifying showed just that.

With only a 26 point gap between the pair, and Fernandez coming into the weekend with back-to-back victories, Marquez will undoubtedly be looking halt his fellow Spanish rider and take his sixth win of the season.

Qualifying 1 – Contrasting emotions for Di Giannantonio and Bastianini

Fabio Di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini have without doubt been two of the more impressive rookies in Moto2 this season, but it was a mixed session for the Italian duo.

Di Giannantonio was the biggest name to miss out on an automatic qualifying two spot given his recent run of form, however, the Speed Up rider made it safely through with the fastest time ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Marco Bezzechi and Somkiat Chantra.

The same could not be said for Bastianini, who struggled to put a complete lap together and ultimately finished the session in sixth place behind Stefano Manzi.

Qualifying 2 – Title favorites in fine form ahead of Sunday’s race

The shootout for pole position saw lead changes early and often with Remy Gardner, Xavi Vierge, Tom Luthi and Fernandez all leading the way at different stages, but it was Marquez who stamped his authority on the session with a lap time of 1:52.225.

With only a few riders consistently improving their time in the last five minutes one of which was Fernandez, it looked like the 21 year-old would potentially snatch pole.

Fernandez was a tenth up on Marquez’s time with only one sector remaining, but was unable to keep his advantage coming over the line.

One of the rider’s who improved his time the most was 2018 Aragon race winner Binder, who took third place late on after making huge gains throughout the free practice sessions.

Fourth was Luca Marini, who like Binder was getting faster and faster as the qualifying session went on, and relegated Luthi to fifth on his last flying lap. Luthi sits third in the championship standings, with a one point advantage over Jorge Navarro who will line up alongside the Swiss rider in sixth.

Seventh on the grid is Vierge, who has looked a lot more like his early season form so far this weekend. The Marc VDS rider is joined by Nicolo Bulega and Sam Lowes on the third row.

The fourth row sees Iker Lecuona start from tenth, with Lorenzo Baldassarri and Di Giannantonio eleventh and twelfth respectively.

Tomorrow’s race gets underway at 13:30 UK time on BT Sport