2020 Pocono doubleheader to be 325 and 350 miles

by Justin Nguyen
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono Raceway will be 325 and 350 miles, respectively. On Tuesday, the track announced the June doubleheader’s race distances, along with dates and lengths of the support rounds.

“Pocono Raceway will host 1,250 miles of racing as part of the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week from June 25-28, 2020,” a track statement read. “This historic motorsport event will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races in four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.”

The doubleheader format was introduced when the 2020 schedule was revealed in March, a first for the series. Traditionally, Pocono has hosted two races, both currently of 400 miles each. The shortened lengths to 325 and 350 miles mean the rounds will be 130 and 140 laps, respectively.

In July, the track also announced a new race format to go with the doubleheader. With cars expected to run a combined 675 miles in one weekend, they will be impounded between races with mechanical adjustments being allowed. For the second of the doubleheader, the starting grid will be inverted among the lead-lap cars in a manner similar to shorter racing series like the Stadium Super Trucks.

The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will support the Cup doubleheader. After ARCA races on Thursday, 25 June, the Truck Series will precede the Saturday Cup event. On Sunday at noon, the Xfinity Series will host their race, with the Cup round three-and-a-half-hours later.

