Alex Lowes officially confirmed at KRT for 2020

Kawasaki Racing Team has officially announced that 27-year-old Alex Lowes will ride for the Japanese Manufacturer in the 2020 Motul FIM World Superbike Championship, as he replaces Leon Haslam.

The Englishman is set to partner with five-time World Champion Jonathan Rea in the Factory Kawasaki Team as Lowes makes the jump from PATA Yamaha.

After clinching the 2013 British Superbike Championship by just seven points, Lowes stepped up to the World Superbike scene in 2014, joining the Voltcom Crescent Suzuki team and concluded his debut season in eleventh overall, with two podium finishes at Assen and Silverstone. Staying with the Crescent Suzuki team in 2015, Lowes finished his second season in World Superbikes in tenth overall, adding another podium to his record.

For 2016, Alex Lowes switched to Yamaha machinery and rounded out the year in twelfth overall after taking some time to get to grips with the R1. The following year was much better for the Lincolnshire rider, putting together a much more consistent season and finished the season in fifth, a new best for Lowes.

After a promising season for Lowes, he was set to have an even better 2018, and that he did, taking his debut win in the Championship at Brno in what was a 1-2 for PATA Yamaha.

So far in 2019, Lowes’ season has been another competitive year, taking seven podiums so far, his latest at the last round in Magny-Course.

Guim Roda, Team Manager, stated: “KRT welcomes a 27-year-old rider with a lot of pace and good experience. Our target is to ‘polish’ Lowes and try to make him a candidate for the title too. And he has a long career ahead. He has shown very good skills during these years and for sure the potential is there. We’ll try to use all the tools at our disposal in KRT to help him show his best.”

Alex Lowes has still got two races to build on his current third position in the 2019 World Superbike Championship, with the penultimate round of the season kicking off this weekend at Argentina.