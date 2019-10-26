Jorge Navarro takes his third pole of the season in Phillip Island

Jorge Navarro has taken his third pole position of the season after beating MotoGP-bound Brad Binder and SKY VR46 rider Luca Marini, who came from Qualifying 1, to the top spot in Qualifying 2.

Marini joined hometown hero Remy Garnder, Xavi Vierge and Britons Sam Lowes who all made it into Qualifying 2 from Q1.

Navarro ended the session +0.321 ahead of Binder despite strong wings around the circuit whilst the winner of the last two races, Luca Marini, ended the day +0.048s behind the South African.

Second Speed UP Chassis rider Fabio Di Giannantionio heads row two ahead of the fastest man on Friday, Moto2 rookie Jorge Martin.

Sam Lowes had qualified in sixth position but an incident in the second Free Practice session means the British rider will start the Australian Grand Prix last on the grid, promoting championship leader Alex Marquez onto the second row.

The man involved in the earlier incident with Sam Lowes, Jesko Raffin heads row three, a new personal best for the NTS chassis. Raffin lines up in 7th ahead of the two KTM’s of Marco Bezzecchi and 2020 Tech 3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona.

The fourth row is headed by Tom Luthi with Nicolo Bulega and Stefano Manzi trailing the Intact GP rider.

After a huge crash in Friday Practice, Remy Gardner will start his home Grand Prix from 13th on the grid ahead of Vierge and the penalised Tetsuta Nagashima, who had originally qualified in 12th.

The man currently lying 3rd in the Moto2 World Championship, Augusto Fernandez, had a shocking Saturday, only managing the sixth row, lining up in 16th ahead of Enea Bastianini and Pons HP40 teammate Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder heads row 7 with Marcel Schrotter and Joe Roberts joining the German to make up the top 21.

Andrea Locatelli will line up in 22nd ahead of ‘Superman’ himself Dominique Aegerter who pulled off a phenomenal save during Free Practice 3. Briton’s Jake Dixon completes row eight.

How does Aegerter save this?! Travis Pastrana eat your heart out!!! 👏Dominique Aegerter proves you can ride a #Moto2 bike upside down!!! 😱#AustralianGP 🇦🇺 Posted by MotoGP on Friday, 25 October 2019 Dominique Aegerter pulling off his best Superman impression earlier in the weekend.

Second Tech 3 KTM rider Phillip Oettl will head the ninth row ahead of Mattia Pasini and Somkiat Chantra whilst Xavi Cardelus, Adam Norrodin and Lukas Tulovic complete the penultimate row.

Dimas Ekky Pratama and Sam Lowes complete the final row of the grid.

Alex Marquez can win the Moto2 World Championship this weekend but needs to come out of the weekend with 51 or more points over his nearest rivals, and with Luthi and Fernandez qualifying poorly, Marquez’ only threat looks like it’s coming from the poleman, Jorge Navarro.