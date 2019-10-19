Josh Brookes steals Brands Hatch pole, as Redding faces issues

Be Wiser Ducati’s Josh Brookes has taken pole position at Brands Hatch ahead of this afternoon’s race in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship finale.

Brookes, who stole pole position from FS-3 Kawasaki’s Danny Buchan at the chequered flag, set a lap time of 1:25.860, just +0.112s ahead of Buchan. Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon completes the front row.

After a qualifying full of issues for Tommy Bridewell, the Oxford Racing Products Ducati rider heads the second row with Peter Hickman and Jason O’Halloran along side him.

The third row is headed by OMG Suzuki’s Luke Mossey with Bradley Ray in eighth.

However, the biggest talking point of the session was Championship leader Scott Redding, who faced a mechanical issue at the start of Qualifying 3, forcing the Gloucestershire rider to pull out and settle for ninth on the grid.

Second Smiths BMW of Alex Olsen will line up in tenth ahead of Taylor Mackenzie, who once again returns to Superbike action onboard the Tyco BMW, and James Ellison.

Luke Stapleford once again put in a strong showing, lining up in thirteenth ahead of Ben Currie and Dan Linfoot.

A disappointing session for Honda Racing left Xavi Fores down in sixteenth, whilst Andrew Irwin will line up in nineteenth.

Gino Rea and Dean Harrison filled the final Qualifying 2 spots.

Showdown contender Tarran Mackenzie suffered a heavy fall at Sterlings during the opening session, leaving himself and the trackside marshalls to search for his McAMS Yamaha R1 in the trees.

Race one for the Bennetts British Superbike Championship kicks off at 4pm. (GMT)