Lee Jackson completes Superbike return with FS-3 Kawasaki

Lee Jackson will return to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship in 2020 as the 24-year-old steps up with his current team, FS-3 Racing.

The Lincolnshire based Plumber last competed in the Superbike class between 2015 and 2017 with the Buildbase and Smiths BMW teams.

Jackson will partner up with two-times race winner Danny Buchan who currently lies fourth in the 2019 British Superbike Showdown.

Darren Fry and Nigel Snook‘s FS-3 Racing team was recently announced as the official Kawasaki team for 2020 and are destined for big things in the near future.

Speaking about the return to the championship, Lee Jackson commented: “Massive thank you to Kawasaki UK and FS-3 Racing for the opportunity next year. I’m really looking forward to getting back on the Superbike and especially with the Kawasaki brand after having such a strong season this year on the Ninja ZX-10RR. I’m really looking forward to knowing what it can do next year as a superbike.”

Team owner Nigel Snook added: “Lee has certainly earned another run in the Superbike class. His speed and consistency this year have been impressive and together with his previous Superbike experience, making it an easy decision for the team to secure his services for a third year. Lee and Danny work well together and an important aspect of deciding to give Lee a run on the big bike is that it provides important continuity in our tight run team. We fully expect Lee to surprise a few people.”

The 2019 season comes to an end in two weeks time at Brands Hatch before we kick off the 2020 British Superbike Championship at Silverstone in April.