Moto2: Advantage Alex Marquez as Moto2 heads to Malaysia

It’s match point for Alex Marquez, as the Moto2 World Championship heads to the Sepang International Circuit for the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marquez has a second chance of wrapping up the Moto2 crown this weekend as the Moto2 paddock heads to Malaysia after a difficult Australian Grand Prix just five days ago, a race that saw the Championship leaders lead cut from 36 points down to 28.

Marquez needs to leave Malaysia with a minimum of 26 points over Thomas Luthi in order to claim him his second World Championship, but with Luthi’s fine form in recent races, and Sepang’s unpredictable weather, it’s not all plain sailing for the Cervera rider.

Marquez’s form around the 3.4-mile-long circuit doesn’t favour the Spaniard, his best intermediate class finish has been a measly seventh place.

For second place man, Tom Luthi, the Swiss rider needs to take maximum points in order to stand a chance of taking the title down to the wire.

But that’s not all, 3-times a race winner in 2019, Brad Binder, also stands a chance of clinching the Moto2 title, although the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider lies 33 points behind Marquez.

Both Jorge Navarro and Augusto Fernandez also stand a mathematical chance of winning the title, but it looks very unlikely for the two Spaniards.

Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Britons Sam Lowes will be hoping to build on his performance at the Australian Grand Prix, despite only finishing 20th, Lowes showed strong pace throughout the weekend.

Home town hero Adam Norrodin will fly the flag for Malaysia, once again riding the Petronas SRT machine in replacement of Khairul Idham Pawi.

The Malaysian Grand Prix kicks off on Friday 1st November, with Moto2 Free Practice 1 commencing at 09:55 (local time)