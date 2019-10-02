Moto2

Moto2 grid reduced to thirty bikes for 2020 season

by Ryan Lilly
Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

The 2020 Moto2 World Championship will see the grid cut from thirty-two to thirty as long-time Moto2 competitors Kiefer Racing, Tech 3 and TASCA Racing will all leave the grid at the end of the year. Along with this, Petronas Sprinta and Federal Oil Gresini will expand to a two-bike team for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the remaining rounds in the 2019 season, we knew that KTM would be pulling out of the intermediate category to focus on their MotoGP project, which is getting closer and closer to the front.

It’s expected that Kalex will once again be the preferred chassis, with AJO Motorsport re-forming their collaboration with the German chassis manufacturer that saw Johann Zarco claim a double Moto2 title for the team in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the entries for the team’s that will form the 2020 Moto2 World Championship grid.

Moto2™ TEAMENTRIESRIDERS
AMERICAN RACING KTM2Marcos Ramirez
TBA
DYNAVOLT INTACT GP2Tom Luthi
Marcel Schrotter
EG 0,0 MARC VDS2Alex Marquez
Sam Lowes
FEDERAL OIL GRESINI Moto22Nicolo Bulega
TBA
FLEXBOX HP 402Lorenzo Baldassari
Augusto Fernandez
GAVIOTA ANGEL NIETO TEAM2Aron Canet
TBA
IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA2TBA
TBA
ITALTRANS RACING TEAM2Enea Bastiannini
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
MV AGUSTA FORWARD2TBA
TBA
RW RACING GP2Jesko Raffin
Bo Bendsneyder
ONEXOX TKKR SAG TEAM2Remy Gardner
Tetsuta Nagashima
PETRONAS SPRINTA RACING2Xavi Vierge
Jake Dixon (TBC)
AJO MOTORSPORT2Iker Lecuona
Jorge Martin
SKY RACING TEAM VR462Luca Marini
Marco Bezzecchi
SPEED UP RACING2Jorge Navarro
Fabio Di Giannantonio
TOTAL ENTRIES Moto2™30

Ryan Lilly

18 year old who has watched motorsport pretty much since birth! Passionate for all types of Motorsport but if I have to choose between two and four wheels, it's going to be two. Motorcycle mechanic BSB Media member

