Moto2 grid reduced to thirty bikes for 2020 season

The 2020 Moto2 World Championship will see the grid cut from thirty-two to thirty as long-time Moto2 competitors Kiefer Racing, Tech 3 and TASCA Racing will all leave the grid at the end of the year. Along with this, Petronas Sprinta and Federal Oil Gresini will expand to a two-bike team for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the remaining rounds in the 2019 season, we knew that KTM would be pulling out of the intermediate category to focus on their MotoGP project, which is getting closer and closer to the front.

It’s expected that Kalex will once again be the preferred chassis, with AJO Motorsport re-forming their collaboration with the German chassis manufacturer that saw Johann Zarco claim a double Moto2 title for the team in 2015 and 2016.

Here are the entries for the team’s that will form the 2020 Moto2 World Championship grid.