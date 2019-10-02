Moto2 grid reduced to thirty bikes for 2020 season

The 2020 Moto2 World Championship will see the grid cut from thirty-two to thirty as long-time Moto2 competitors Kiefer Racing, Tech 3 and TASCA Racing will all leave the grid at the end of the year. Along with this, Petronas Sprinta and Federal Oil Gresini will expand to a two-bike team for the upcoming season.
Ahead of the remaining rounds in the 2019 season, we knew that KTM would be pulling out of the intermediate category to focus on their MotoGP project, which is getting closer and closer to the front.
It’s expected that Kalex will once again be the preferred chassis, with AJO Motorsport re-forming their collaboration with the German chassis manufacturer that saw Johann Zarco claim a double Moto2 title for the team in 2015 and 2016.
Here are the entries for the team’s that will form the 2020 Moto2 World Championship grid.
|Moto2™ TEAM
|ENTRIES
|RIDERS
|AMERICAN RACING KTM
|2
|Marcos Ramirez
TBA
|DYNAVOLT INTACT GP
|2
|Tom Luthi
Marcel Schrotter
|EG 0,0 MARC VDS
|2
|Alex Marquez
Sam Lowes
|FEDERAL OIL GRESINI Moto2
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
TBA
|FLEXBOX HP 40
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassari
Augusto Fernandez
|GAVIOTA ANGEL NIETO TEAM
|2
|Aron Canet
TBA
|IDEMITSU HONDA TEAM ASIA
|2
|TBA
TBA
|ITALTRANS RACING TEAM
|2
|Enea Bastiannini
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|MV AGUSTA FORWARD
|2
|TBA
TBA
|RW RACING GP
|2
|Jesko Raffin
Bo Bendsneyder
|ONEXOX TKKR SAG TEAM
|2
|Remy Gardner
Tetsuta Nagashima
|PETRONAS SPRINTA RACING
|2
|Xavi Vierge
Jake Dixon (TBC)
|AJO MOTORSPORT
|2
|Iker Lecuona
Jorge Martin
|SKY RACING TEAM VR46
|2
|Luca Marini
Marco Bezzecchi
|SPEED UP RACING
|2
|Jorge Navarro
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|TOTAL ENTRIES Moto2™
|30