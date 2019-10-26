MotoGPMotorcycles

MotoGP Qualifying postponed due to high winds after Miguel Oliveiras high-speed crash

by Adnan El-Farzazi
Marc Marquez Australian GP 2019 Credit:MotoGP.com

The premier MotoGP class qualifying has been cancelled for Saturday at Philip Island this has due to adverse weather conditions, the high winds have been a problem for riders, with Miguel Oliveira crashing at turn 1. 

It appeared the KTM rider was blown off line and subsequently off the track from a side wind which meant he was blown on to the grass, where he had taken a nasty tumble but it is reported he is ok, just bruised with no broken bones. He will have to be reviewed on Sunday before the race.

After a Safety Commission meeting, Loris Capirossi, Race Direction Dorna Representative told MotoGP.com journalists that the “majority of the riders” thought it was unsafe as the wind was worse in some areas and would it would difficult to control the bike.

New schedule for Sunday is as follows

Moto3 Warm Up will take place at 08:50 local time (GMT+11),

Moto2 Warm Up at 09:20,

MotoGP Warm Up session at 09:50,

Friday’s FP2 times will be used to determine order,

MotoGP Q1 will then take place at 10:20 then Q2 will then follow at 10:45. 

