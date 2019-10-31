Porsche 911 RSR replica up for sale at Classic Motor Show

A stunning Porsche 911 RSR replica is going up for sale at the upcoming Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at the NEC, Birmingham 8-10 November.

Based on an American market 1977 Porsche 911, the car has been stripped bare to its shell and reassembled as an RSR recreation with impressive detail.

Credit: The Market

“With original 911 & 934 RSRs reaching seven-figure prices today, this exacting recreation is the closest that many can get to a car which evokes the spirit of one of the most desirable Porsches ever built,” comments Tristan Judge, director of The Market, where the car will be going up for sale.

“The Classic Motor Show is one of the biggest events of the year for us and we’re excited to be back this year, especially so with this incredible RSR Recreation on our stand for show visitors to see up-close and admire.”

