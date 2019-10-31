24 Hours of Le MansSportscars

Porsche 911 RSR replica up for sale at Classic Motor Show

by Vince Pettit
A stunning Porsche 911 RSR replica is going up for sale at the upcoming Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at the NEC, Birmingham 8-10 November.

Based on an American market 1977 Porsche 911, the car has been stripped bare to its shell and reassembled as an RSR recreation with impressive detail.

“With original 911 & 934 RSRs reaching seven-figure prices today, this exacting recreation is the closest that many can get to a car which evokes the spirit of one of the most desirable Porsches ever built,” comments Tristan Judge, director of The Market, where the car will be going up for sale.

“The Classic Motor Show is one of the biggest events of the year for us and we’re excited to be back this year, especially so with this incredible RSR Recreation on our stand for show visitors to see up-close and admire.”

The car features a genuine Porsche Momo steering wheel fitted to a quick-release hub, black Alcantara covered dashboard, fully-welded roll cage, TRS harness and Cobra Evolution S high-back racing bucket seat.

The final livery for the car that was chosen was based on the 1975 Le Mans 24-Hour Porsche 911 Carrera RSR and the 1976 European GT Championship 934 RSR with green paintwork, coloured stripes and Vaillant sponsorship.

Powering the RSR replica is a 3.6 litre twin-spark ‘964’ engine, developing around 250-260bhp. Along with this the car features RSR-spec coilover suspension, 930 Turbo brakes, Type 915 gearbox fitted with a Quaife limited-slip differential, and a bespoke exhaust system.

To find out more about the 1977 Porsche 911 RSR Recreation click here.

