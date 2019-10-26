Randy Krummenacher crowned 2019 World Supersport Champion

Randy Krummenacher has wrapped up the 2019 World Supersport Championship after finishing the final race of the season under the floodlights at the Losail International Circuit in 5th place.

In a tense final race of the year, Lucas Mahias took the win, denying fellow Frenchman Jules Cluzel the race win.

A rocket start for Corentin Perolari saw the GMT94 Yamaha rider slot into second place, shadowing his teammate in the early laps, before dropping behind Mahias and Isaac Vinales.

Perolari then had the two championship contenders to deal with, with Federico Caricasulo attacking the Frenchman where ever he could.

Krummenacher, sat in sixth at the time, looked content to sit back and allow the two Yamaha’s ahead to scrap for fourth position, knowing that Cluzel was not in the lead, therefore could not win the title.

Mahias took his third race win under the lights in Qatar ahead of Jules Cluzel who for the third time in a row finished the season 3rd overall.

Isaac Vinales once again completed the podium.

Caricasulo finished in fourth, but with Krummenacher finishing fifth, it wasn’t enough for the Italian to clinch the crown.

Randy Krummenacher picked up four race wins and four further podium finishes on the way to his first world championship title as he finished six points clear of Caricasulo and 13 points ahead of Jules Cluzel.