Best Bets: Sonsio Grand Prix (Indy Road Course)

Today, IndyCar begins its most important month on the calendar on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Just three races into the season, the series has had its fair share of close on-track battles and tense off-track controversies. Will Power has dominated much of the competition since IndyCar started racing on the road course in 2014, and past winners like Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, and Alex Palou are in the field as well.

Read on for some of the best bets for this afternoon’s race.

Best Bet: Will Power, +350 to Win

It is just too hard to justify betting against the two-time champ at this track. Having led an astonishing 58% of the laps contested on the road course over the past decade, the Australian knows his stuff. While a 30-race winless streak may turn some bettors off of this pick, Power currently sits just one point in the championship standings behind Colton Herta, who starts in 24th after a fueling issue during qualifying yesterday. That gives the 2018 Indy 500 winner a great opportunity to take the points lead from third on the grid.

Sleeper: Rinus VeeKay, +3000 to Win

Winless since his triumph in this very race in 2021, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay has had an affinity for Indianapolis in his young career. The Dutchman has found success besides that win in multiple years, clinching a podium in 2020, and two other top 10s. Starting on the faster alternate tires, VeeKay will have a shot at making moves early and perhaps pull off a second career win.

Long Shot: Agustin Canapino, +15000 to Win

Still relatively new to open-wheel racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino has put on a fairly impressive display so far this weekend. While the 34-year-old Argentinian disappointed in qualifying, failing to advance past the first round, he showed some pace in both practice sessions, including the second-fastest practice lap of the day in the first session. While the Juncos driver is still without a top 10 in his IndyCar career, the potential for wet weather can shake up the field come the green flag.

All betting odds are courtesy of DraftKings as of two hours before the green flag. TCF earns no commission from this or related betting articles.

The Sonsio Grand Prix goes green at 3:45 p.m. ET today on NBC.