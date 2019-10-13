Rea holds off late Davies charge for race two victory

Jonathan Rea made it a perfect Sunday in Argentina with victory in race two ahead of Chaz Davies and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The five-time champion started the race from Pole after his earlier Superpole race success and made a great start to lead into turn one.

Rea dominated the early stages and immediately set about creating a gap to his nearest challenger Alvaro Bautista. The Kawasaki rider was using sector three and four to his advantage as Bautista struggled to match Rea’s mid corner speed.

Razgatlioglu was third and following the Aruba.it Ducati rider closely, while a brilliant start from GRT Yamaha rider Sandro Cortese saw the German in fourth at the end of lap one.

Davies was the big loser off the start as he went from fourth back to seventh, which ultimately made his efforts to win a lot more challenging.

The Welshman started fighting his way back past the Yamaha’s of Alex Lowes and Michael Van Der Mark, while Rea was extending his lead over Bautista and Razgatlioglu.

However, the lead changed when Rea made a mistake at turn eight and ran wide to give Bautista an unexpected lead. The Spaniard’s time at the front was a short lived one as Rea retook the lead a lap later at turn five.

At this point the front group had gone from three riders to four, as Davies was the fastest man on track and looked in ominous form.

Rea once again started to increase his gap to Bautista, but this time at a much quicker rate while Davies made his move on Razgatlioglu at turn eight for third.

Davies then immediately caught his teammate who was struggling for rear tyre grip and took second place with seven laps remaining.

With the lead standing at 2.5 seconds, the battle for the win was definitely on, with Davies beginning to catch Rea by four tenths of a second.

While the chase looked on for a few laps, Rea was able to match the pace of Davies with four laps to go and eventually extended the gap to five seconds as the checkered flag fell.

Razgatlioglu came home in third as he did in the weekend’s previous two races, while Van Der Mark took fourth after passing Bautista late on.

Lowes was sixth ahead of an impressive Eugene Laverty in seventh. The Irishman has had a difficult few rounds, but will now look to build on this result heading into his last race weekend for the Go Elveven Ducati team.

Rounding out the top ten was Leandro Mercardo with his best finish of the weekend in eighth, ahead of Jordi Torres and Leon Haslam.