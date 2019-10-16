Ricky Stenhouse Jr. joining JTG Daugherty Racing for 2020

In a sense, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher have basically traded rides for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. Weeks after Roush Fenway Racing announced Buescher would replace Stenhouse in their #17 Ford Mustang, JTG Daugherty Racing revealed on Wednesday that Stenhouse would succeed Buescher in their Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“We’re very fortunate to have Ricky join us next season to continue to elevate our racing program at JTG Daugherty Racing,” team owner Tad Geschickter stated in a release. “Ricky brings a lot of experience and talent to the team, and we know we can have two Playoff-contending teams next season with him and Ryan Preece at the helm of our cars.”

Stenhouse, who has two Cup wins (both at restrictor plate tracks in 2017), currently sits twenty-first in points with three top-ten finishes and a best run of fifth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. In 2011 and 2012, he won the championships in what is now the Xfinity Series with Roush, followed by Cup Series Rookie of the Year honours in 2013. In 251 career Cup races, he has thirty-four top tens, fifteen top fives, two wins, and two poles.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join JTG Daugherty Racing next season,” Stenhouse commented. “To be able to see what Tad, Jodi (Geschickter) and Brad (Daugherty) have built over the years says a lot about the team and the organization both on and off the track.

“JTG has grown from a small team in a barn to a two-car team with more than 100 employees, and I’m looking forward to joining the family. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and ready to go win races with the ultimate goal of making the Playoffs and competing for a championship.”

Although Buescher drove the #37 for JTG, the team has yet to reveal if the number will be retained for Stenhouse. Preece, currently in his first full Cup season, will remain with the team in the #47 for 2020.