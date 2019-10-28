Moto2

Somkiat Chantra handed Sepang grid penalty for Aegerter clash

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Photo credit: MotoGP.com

Somkiat Chantra has been handed a six-place grid penalty for the Malaysian Grand Prix after taking out Dominique Aegerter in Phillip Island.

Somkiat Chantra and Dominique Aegerter were involved in a collision at turn 4, Honda Hairpin, on lap 14 of the Australian Grand Prix after the Thai rider crashed into the MV Agusta.

The accident ruined both of their races, with Chantra retiring from the Grand Prix, and Aegerter finishing last, a lap down.

The Honda Team Asia team appealed the decision made by MotoGP stewards but had it rejected after Chantra was involved in a similar incident earlier on in the race where Chantra was awarded a long-lap penalty, losing him a total of 1.9 seconds and 3 positions on the track.

Somkiat Chantra will now have to start the Malaysian Grand Prix in just under 6 days time, from the back of the grid.

Sam Lowes was given the same penalty after a similar incident in Free Practice 2.

The Malaysian Grand Prix kicks off from the Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1st November 2019.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

Brad Binder heads KTM 1-2 at Phillip Island

Jorge Navarro takes his third pole of the season in Phillip Island

Sam Lowes set for a back of the grid start after Free...

Binder wins a thriller at Aragon ahead of a charging Navarro

Record lap for Marquez with Aragon Pole Position

Xavi Vierge heads two-rider Sepang Moto2 team

Bradley Smith ready for Moto2 return

Sam Lowes targets Moto2 home glory

Bradley Smith Set for Moto2 return

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More