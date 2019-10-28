Somkiat Chantra handed Sepang grid penalty for Aegerter clash

Somkiat Chantra has been handed a six-place grid penalty for the Malaysian Grand Prix after taking out Dominique Aegerter in Phillip Island.

Somkiat Chantra and Dominique Aegerter were involved in a collision at turn 4, Honda Hairpin, on lap 14 of the Australian Grand Prix after the Thai rider crashed into the MV Agusta.

The accident ruined both of their races, with Chantra retiring from the Grand Prix, and Aegerter finishing last, a lap down.

The Honda Team Asia team appealed the decision made by MotoGP stewards but had it rejected after Chantra was involved in a similar incident earlier on in the race where Chantra was awarded a long-lap penalty, losing him a total of 1.9 seconds and 3 positions on the track.

Somkiat Chantra will now have to start the Malaysian Grand Prix in just under 6 days time, from the back of the grid.

Sam Lowes was given the same penalty after a similar incident in Free Practice 2.

The Malaysian Grand Prix kicks off from the Sepang International Circuit on Friday 1st November 2019.