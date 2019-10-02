Taylor Mackenzie returns to BSB action with TYCO BMW

Taylor Mackenzie will return to Bennetts British Superbike Championship action this weekend as the Ashby-De-La-Zouch based rider will partner up with fellow Derbyshire man Christian Iddon for the penultimate round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

For the 2019 season, Taylor Mackenzie has been riding alongside veteran Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship but lost out to the title to Buildbase Suzuki‘s Richard Cooper.

With no title to play for, this gives Mackenzie the perfect chance to make his BSB return at his local track onboard familiar machinery, the BMW S1000RR.

Mackenzie will replace Glenn Irwin who split with the Irish team after a complicated weekend in the Netherlands that saw the TYCO team return to Great Britain with one single point.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Mackenzie said: “I’d like to thank TAS Racing, BMW and obviously my Bathams Racing BMW team for allowing me to take this opportunity. Donington Park is only ten minutes from my house and it’s a track I love riding at.”

Team manager Phillip Neill added, “Having worked with Taylor previously and watched his progress on the S1000RR in the Superstock class, we are eager to find out what he can do on the 2019-S1000RR in the Superbike class.”

The penultimate round of the Championship taking place at Donington Park will commence on Friday 4th October with the opening Free Practice session kicking off at 10:15 am.