Turkington crowned BTCC champion for fourth time in thrilling finale at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington is the BTCC champion for a record equalling fourth time after coming through the field in a thrilling finale at Brands Hatch.

It was Jason Plato who won the race in the end claiming a 97th career race win with his initial aim if he stays in the championship to reach 100 next year.

It was all about the Northern Irishman though who started in 25th place and eight points behind Dan Cammish and he began proceedings ripping through the field showing frustration for being shunted off the road by Matt Neal in Round 28. He made up ten places on the opening lap alone and he was soon inside the top ten.

Both him and Tom Ingram set up their stall outside the Honda Civic Type R of Cammish and he timed his run to perfection getting past the Honda Yuasa Racing driver with four laps to go. Cammish though knew he was still command until the last lap and a half, his brakes which ITV Commentator Tim Harvey commented on throughout about being red failed him and he spun into the wall.

This handed the title to Turkington who only had to finish the race and he did so equalling Andy Rouse’s record of BTCC titles. It was joy like alluded to for Jason Plato who after a terrible few years proved he isn’t too old and drove his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to perfection after taking the lead.

Rory Butcher who finished second finished with the rest of the drivers’ honours in the form of the Jack Sears Trophy and Independents title finishing off a great season for the Scot and the Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance team – what an end to a brilliant season!

2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Round 29 – Brands Hatch GP

1 Jason PLATO (GBR) Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing 15 laps

2 Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance +0.958s

3 Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Adrian Flux Subaru Racing +1.767s

4 Andrew JORDAN (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing +4.248s

5 Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +5.333s

6 Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +13.598s

7 Tom INGRAM (GBR) Team Toyota GB with Ginsters +14.103s

8 Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher +16.810s

9 Adam MORGAN (GBR) Mac Tools with Ciceley Motorsport +17.346s

10 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +17.653s

11 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team Parker Racing +18.758s

12 Jake HILL (GBR) TradePriceCars.com +19.409s

13 Matt NEAL (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +19.786s

14 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +19.931s

15 Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct +23.307s

16 Mike BUSHELL (GBR) Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance +23.724s

17 Michael CAINE (GBR) Motorbase Performance +24.171s

18 Rob COLLARD (GBR) Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing +24.800s

19 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport +31.345s

20 Mark BLUNDELL (GBR) TradePriceCars.com +32.646s

21 Senna PROCTOR (GBR) Adrian Flux Subaru Racing +32.916s

22 Rob SMITH (GBR) Excelr8 Motorsport +34.070

23 Dan CAMMISH (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +2 laps

24 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Excelr8 Motorsport +2 laps

25 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Cataclean Racing with Ciceley Motorsport +3 laps

26 Matt SIMPSON (GBR) Simpson Racing +10 laps

27 Michael CREES (GBR) GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct +12 laps

28 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher +14 laps

29 Chris SMILEY (GBR) BTC Racing +15 laps

DNS Jack GOFF (GBR) RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport