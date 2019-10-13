BTCC

Turkington crowned BTCC champion for fourth time in thrilling finale at Brands Hatch

by Samuel Gill
Credit: BTCC.net

Colin Turkington is the BTCC champion for a record equalling fourth time after coming through the field in a thrilling finale at Brands Hatch.

It was Jason Plato who won the race in the end claiming a 97th career race win with his initial aim if he stays in the championship to reach 100 next year.

It was all about the Northern Irishman though who started in 25th place and eight points behind Dan Cammish and he began proceedings ripping through the field showing frustration for being shunted off the road by Matt Neal in Round 28. He made up ten places on the opening lap alone and he was soon inside the top ten.

Both him and Tom Ingram set up their stall outside the Honda Civic Type R of Cammish and he timed his run to perfection getting past the Honda Yuasa Racing driver with four laps to go. Cammish though knew he was still command until the last lap and a half, his brakes which ITV Commentator Tim Harvey commented on throughout about being red failed him and he spun into the wall.

This handed the title to Turkington who only had to finish the race and he did so equalling Andy Rouse’s record of BTCC titles. It was joy like alluded to for Jason Plato who after a terrible few years proved he isn’t too old and drove his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to perfection after taking the lead.

Rory Butcher who finished second finished with the rest of the drivers’ honours in the form of the Jack Sears Trophy and Independents title finishing off a great season for the Scot and the Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance team – what an end to a brilliant season!

2019 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship – Round 29 – Brands Hatch GP

Jason PLATO (GBR) Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing 15 laps
Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance +0.958s
Ashley SUTTON (GBR) Adrian Flux Subaru Racing +1.767s
Andrew JORDAN (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing +4.248s
Josh COOK (GBR) BTC Racing +5.333s
Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +13.598s
Tom INGRAM (GBR) Team Toyota GB with Ginsters +14.103s
Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher +16.810s
Adam MORGAN (GBR) Mac Tools with Ciceley Motorsport +17.346s
10 Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Team BMW +17.653s
11 Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team Parker Racing +18.758s
12 Jake HILL (GBR) TradePriceCars.com +19.409s
13 Matt NEAL (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +19.786s
14 Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +19.931s
15 Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct +23.307s
16 Mike BUSHELL (GBR) Cobra Sport AmD AutoAid/RCIB Insurance +23.724s
17 Michael CAINE (GBR) Motorbase Performance +24.171s
18 Rob COLLARD (GBR) Sterling Insurance with Power Maxed Racing +24.800s
19 Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport +31.345s
20 Mark BLUNDELL (GBR) TradePriceCars.com +32.646s
21 Senna PROCTOR (GBR) Adrian Flux Subaru Racing +32.916s
22 Rob SMITH (GBR) Excelr8 Motorsport +34.070
23 Dan CAMMISH (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing +2 laps
24 Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Excelr8 Motorsport +2 laps
25 Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Cataclean Racing with Ciceley Motorsport +3 laps
26 Matt SIMPSON (GBR) Simpson Racing +10 laps
27 Michael CREES (GBR) GKR Scaffolding with Autobrite Direct +12 laps
28 Tom CHILTON (GBR) Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher +14 laps
29 Chris SMILEY (GBR) BTC Racing +15 laps
DNS Jack GOFF (GBR) RCIB Insurance with Fox Transport

Samuel Gill

Aspiring journalist currently studying a Journalism degree at De Montfort University in Leicester, passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts and Basketball for other publications. Covers British Touring Car Championship.

